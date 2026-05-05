Most holidays yet to be booked

The latest travel sentiment survey from holiday operator Click & Go indicates that Irish holidaymakers intend to travel in the coming months but are taking a more cautious approach to booking, with rising costs and geopolitical uncertainty shaping decisions. The holiday survey found that 60 per cent of respondents have not yet booked this year’s main break.

The figure is slightly up on standard seasonal booking patterns, despite a softer booking environment since early March. Of those yet to book, 78 per cent say increased costs are a major influence on their decision-making, while 48 per cent cite geopolitical conflicts and global instability – particularly in the Middle East – as a significant concern.

Delaying

Interest in travel remains strong, with 80 per cent of those who have not yet booked considering taking a holiday this year, underlining that many consumers are delaying decisions rather than abandoning travel plans altogether. Summer remains the standout travel period, with one in two planning to travel between July and September.

The survey found that 13 per cent intend to holiday this month, 14 per cent intend to holiday in June, and 21 per cent in the final quarter of the year, suggesting many consumers are looking to the shoulder season and late-year travel for value. Sun holidays continue to dominate as Irish consumers’ preferred holiday type, accounting for 47 per cent of planned trips, followed by city breaks (23 per cent), cruises (11 per cent), and staycations in Ireland (11 per cent).

Pressures

The research also highlights the financial pressures shaping travel choices. Some 37 per cent of respondents say the increased cost of living in Ireland is influencing holiday decisions, while 41 per cent point to higher travel costs, including flights, accommodation and fuel. Interestingly, while sun holiday prices are up by four points year-on-year, this is driven by a 10 per cent rise in accommodation costs, partially offset by a five per cent decrease in airfares.

Irish holidaymakers are being more deliberate – Paul Hackett, Click & Go

Families are also proving increasingly flexible in seeking value, with 64 per cent of parents travelling with children saying they would consider taking children out of school to save money on holiday prices. Paul Hackett (pictured), CEO, Click & Go Holidays, said that what is evident right now is not a drop in a desire to travel, but a shift in consumer behaviour.

“Irish holidaymakers are being more deliberate,” Hackett said, “weighing up costs and global events before committing. Demand for summer sun holidays remains resilient, and lower airfares are helping to offset some accommodation price increases. We expect many of those undecided will still book in the months ahead as confidence returns,” he added.