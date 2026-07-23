Most Irish adults cut back on dining out

Almost two-thirds of Irish adults have cut back on dining out due to the cost of living, while 77 per cent would be willing to dine earlier if restaurants offered special offers, a new study for First Table shows. Dining out remains a valued social experience for Irish consumers, but value for money is increasingly more important when deciding where and when to eat out.

The research follows First Table’s launch in Ireland. The service allows diners to enjoy up to 50 per cent off their food bill at participating restaurants when booking selected off-peak tables, helping consumers dine out while supporting restaurants at off-peak times. The Opinions.ie survey found that one in four diners are now choosing cheaper restaurants.

Alex Cappy, CEO, First Table, said the findings show that Irish consumers still want to enjoy dining out, but they are becoming much more conscious of value and looking for ways to make their money go further. They’re changing their habits – choosing different restaurants, ordering fewer extras or checking out offers that make dining out more affordable.

Almost one in five diners are ordering fewer courses when eating out

There is a strong demand for incentives that reward flexibility. More than three in four respondents said they would dine earlier if restaurants offered special offers, with almost one-third saying they would be highly likely to book an earlier table. The impact appears most pronounced among 35 to 54-year-olds, with seven in ten eating out less than they did.

Founded in Queenstown, New Zealand, First Table has served more than three million diners globally and partnered with over 4,400 restaurants across New Zealand, Australia, the UK and Ireland. The platform recently launched in Dublin, with participating restaurants including Hana Izakaya, San Sab, Salamanca and Murray’s.