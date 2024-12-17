Most Irish adults inspired by female sports stars

A new study for KPMG shows 61 per cent of Irish adults are motivated by female sports stars’ achievements on the world stage. In some cases, the admiration translates into action, with 30 per cent of respondents taking up a sport or exercising more. The research findings by Bounce Insights were shared by KPMG at a event in the National Gallery of Ireland, featuring its brand ambassadors, Rachael Blackmore (above), Leona Maguire, and Rhasidat Adeleke.
The survey indicates that the increasing profile and support of women’s sports has a ripple effect on Irish society. Over 90 per cent agreed that they have a positive impact, and 85 per cent say they are personally inspired by the likes of Blackmore, Maguire and Adeleke. Parents are more likely to agree with the positive societal impact of female sports stars, and 68 per cent of respondents believe that female athletes are inspiring role models for youngsters.
Challenges
Additionally, 62 per cent of respondents believe the prominence of female athletes promotes gender equality and challenges stereotypes, in sport and beyond. KPMG has backed women’s sport in Ireland, pushing for more equality in the space. Investing in young talented people is also core to the firm’s values. From championing individual athletes to sponsoring the Women’s Irish Open since its return in 2022, KPMG aims to empower Irish women in sport.
Adeleke captivated the nation with her extraordinary performances at Paris 2024 and beyond, breaking multiple Irish records. She now holds seven individual Irish records across, 60m indoors, 100m outdoors, 200m indoors and out, 300m indoors and 400m indoor and outdoor records. Golfer Leona Maguire (pictured) made history as the first Irish woman to win a Ladies European Tour (LET) event with her victory at the Aramco Team Series.
Records
Blackmore broke new barriers in horseracing in 2024 and set new records, becoming the first woman to win the Queen Mother Champion Chase on Captain Guinness, at Cheltenham. Bounce Insights is an AI-powered research agency, with offices in Dublin, London and New York. The social attitudes study was conducted with a sample of 1,034 respondents from Ireland. The sample was nationally representative across age, gender and region.
ADVERTISEMENT
Christmas stocking filler
Order your copy now at https://www.buythebook.ie/