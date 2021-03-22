Most Irish people keen to staycation this summer

Over 60 per cent of Irish people are interested in holidaying in Ireland this year provided it is safe to do so, research from Core indicates. In contrast, 1.5 million people – or 39 cent of all adults – will not holiday, some because they have been financially impacted by restrictions while others are still highly concerned about the extent of Covid-19 in the community.

With more focus on domestic tourism this year, Core’s study explores people’s hopes and concerns about taking a holiday beyond the current 5km limit. Of those who plan to holiday, a quarter of a million people have already booked a foreign break. The survey results are based on the views of 1,000 adults, interviewed online and representative of the adult population.

Core’s research revealed that while most people plan to book their holiday for a specific month, notably June onwards, there remains 791,000 people who will only book when case numbers are below 100 daily cases. Similarly, even when people book, there is a skew towards the back end of the year when there may be more protection from vaccines.

Despite 71 per cent of Irish adults concerned that Covid-19 will spread again if people start travelling in Ireland, 56 per cent of those concerned about the spread still plan to go on holidays. There is a strong level of trust in hotels and restaurants to ensure holidaymakers’ wellbeing, with almost seven in 10 believing they will have adequate safety measures in place.

Overseas

While 35 per cent of under 25s are considering or have booked to go abroad, the vast majority are yet to book an overseas trip, revealing that this age cohort is the least likely to not take a holiday this year. The research also shows that one in two holiday planners would prefer to visit a destination with which they are familiar, rather than somewhere new.

While many are cautious about when and where they will travel, people are also nervous around bookings – 74 per cent agree they would book somewhere if a deposit was returned should restrictions bar travel. Furthermore, 47 per cent of those who do not plan to travel for holidays believe a scheme like free vouchers would encourage them to staycation.

Core’s Lindsey McAteer said 59 per cent of holidaymakers will choose leisure breaks which involve time outdoors while holidays with extended family is most important to young families with two in three of those with children aged under 12 hope for such a holiday this year. To view the study’s full findings click on https://onecore.ie/intel/research/tourism-2021/