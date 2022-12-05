Most Irish people won’t pay for Twitter

A study by Core shows that 92 per cent of the Irish people who use Twitter will not pay the €8 monthly subscription fee the company now owned by Elon Musk (pictured) plans to introduce. The latest Core Consumer Mindset report says that about 700,000 people in Ireland are said to use Twitter daily and only eight per cent of these would happily subscribe.

The study showed that 42 per cent of adults in October said they had experienced stress the previous day. It was more than the 35 per cent of adults who said they experienced happiness. A month later in November, the number of people saying they experienced stress had dropped by four points to 38 per cent, still above the proportion of people said to be happy.

Control

The report says consumer confidence remains low at 45.3 per cent and that people are in a cautionary mood as the festive season gets underway. Conor Hughes, author of the report, said a year ago uncertainty reigned, with Covid-19 cases spiking. Irish consumers can now control their own decisions, meet up with family at friends at Christmas and plan ahead.

Hughes added that past behaviours will help will consumers cope as the country again encounters more uncertainty. “As we move into 2023, it will be critical for brands to remind consumers of the value which their product or service provides,” he said. “Consumers are extremely conscious of high inflation and remain vigilant to further cost-of-living increases.”

