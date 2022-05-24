Motherland and Event Junkies merge

Production companies Motherland and Event Junkies have joined forces under the one entity Motherland. The formal tie-up follows the recent hiring of Margaret ‘Mags’ Levingstone and Anthony McCaffrey. Levingstone had been head of production at Accenture Song’s Rothco for the past eight years. McCaffrey worked at Raygun, The Mill and Untold Studios.

Motherland makes TV commercials for ad agencies and produces films, online content and music videos. Ross Killeen, CEO, said Motherland would now be a hybrid production company. He said Motherland had taken two different entities and refreshed the brand by combining the two businesses to create one company focused across all creative platforms.

Motherland produced the IFTA-nominated feature documentary, Love Yourself Today, which was shown in cinemas in the UK and Ireland last year. Their directors include Rachel Carey (Deadly Cuts), Kathryn Ferguson (Nothing Compares) and commercial directors Finn Keenan (Just Eat, Discord and Nike) and POB (Sky, Allianz and Jameson).

They also represent emerging talents like Sam McGrath, Hugh Mulhern, Ellius Grace and Tara O’Callaghan. Killeen founded both Motherland and Event Junkies. The latter’s clients include Google, Dropbox, Jameson and Red Bull. Levingstone will oversee every aspect of Motherland production, while McCaffery will head up the post production side.

Photo: Motherland’s Anthony McCaffrey, Mags Levingstone, Steve Courtney and Ross Killeen