MotY deadline extended by a week

The deadline for submissions for this year’s Marketer of the Year (MotY) award has been extended to 5pm next Thursday, September 29th. Since 1993, Marketing.ie has saluted Ireland’s top marketers, who have managed to create winning strategies for their brands – individuals with vision, drive and exceptional strategic and leadership qualities.

The winner will be announced at a lunch in Roberta’s Restaurant on Thursday, November 17.

Previous winners include Emma Kiernan (above) of Dublin Zoo (2019); John Keogh, Bulmers (2001); Mary Davis & Suzanne Weldon, Special Olympics (2003); Niall O’Grady, PTSB (2007); John Concannon, Fáilte Ireland (2010) and Kevin Donnelly, Britvic Ireland (2012). In 2018, Fiona Dawson of Mars was named Ultimate MotY to mark the award’s 25 years.

Don’t miss out.

Entries close at 5pm on Thursday, September 29th 2022.

Apply online at https://marketing.ie/marketer-of-the-year-2022/

#moty2022