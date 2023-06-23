M&S hires Moriarty for Irish farm food

British store Marks & Spencer has launched its first farm to foodhall campaign in Ireland, fronted by chef ambassador Mark Moriarty. The multimedia campaign highlights the lengths Irish farmers go to to deliver quality M&S produce. and shows Moriarty meeting with select Irish farmers behind the retailer’s fully traceable Irish beef and fresh Irish berries.

The TV chef and cookery writer heads to where M&S  Irish berries are sourced and learns that fresh strawberries are picked using a technique that involves twisting them from the stem. They look at the deep red colour and size to confirm the produce is shop ready. M&S farms encourage an eco system in their greenhouses and use bees to pollinate the fruit.

In the second phase of the campaign, during a visit to the M&S beef farm, viewers learn why M&S sources Irish beef that assures complete traceability, working to the highest animal welfare standards and sustainability. As with its rival supermarket chains, the ads showcase M&S’ commitment to using Irish suppliers and expanding upon its local network.

The campaign runs across TV, social, out of home, emails and in store.

 

 

