MSFC calls for six new members

The Marketing Society of Ireland’s Future Council (MSFC) has plans to recruit six young marketing and communications professionals. Set up in 2016 and made up of several volunteer members at pivotal stages of their careers in marketing and communications, the MSFC provides thought leadership and networking opportunities through events and talks.

The MFSC was created for marketing executives in the first five years of their careers.

The six new members will contribute to the development and running of future events and support on all other council activity. The vacant roles are for vice chairperson, secretary, social media, CRM, design, research and insights, treasurer and sponsorship. All roles are flexible, allowing each member to gain experience across a range of council disciplines.

Applications can be made online and the deadline for entries is 5pm on on Monday, January 31 January. Lisa McEneaney (pictured), marketing communications manager at Bord Gáis Energy and MSFC chairperson, said shortlisted applicants will be called for interview by mid-February, with the new members announced by the end of February.

The current Marketing Society Future Council is made up of Lisa McEneaney, Bord Gáis Energy; Stephen Mooney, Core Research; Morgan Horn, Vroom Digital; Fiona Lawlor, Core Research; Tara O’Neill, Meta; Rachit Tibrewala, Irish Life and Orna Clarke, Murray. Anyone interested in applying for membership should click on the form below… https://mcusercontent.com/092285763e012dcb85a2f3018/files/6283f57d-52a0-5996-3c91-0f0333011f49/1641994444.pdf