MSFC explores lessons from past recessions

The Marketing Society’s Future Council (MSFC) returns on Thursday, October 15 with a lunchtime event titled ‘Surviving & Thriving: Marketing Lessons from Past Recessions’. With newer marketing industry entrants not having any experience of working through a recession in their career, there is a wealth of experience that can be shared.

The event will bring together a panel of three experienced marketing professionals who have come through a recession by rising to the challenge. Three speakers, as yet to be confirmed, will share their their memories and experience of previous downturns, as well as their advice on not just surviving, but thriving in a time of turbulence.

The free event, which starts at 12.30pm, will be an interactive panel discussion on Zoom with an opportunity for guests to pose questions to the speakers. Made up of several volunteer members at pivotal stages of their careers, the MSFC focuses on thought leadership and networking for marketers in the first five years of their careers.

The Marketing Society Future Council comprises eight marketing professionals – Jay Reid, Core; Sushmita Bista, Mindshare; Gráinne MacNeice, OMD Ireland; Fiona Lawlor, Core Research; Tara O’Neill, Carat; Lisa McEneaney, Bord Gáis Energy; Morgan Horn, Flynn O’Driscoll business lawyers and Rachit Tibrewala, Electric Ireland.

‘Surviving & Thriving: Marketing Lessons from Past Recessions’ @ 12.30pm, October 15.

Register Now on Eventbrite