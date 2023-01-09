MSFC plans to appoint two new members

The Marketing Society’s Future Council is seeking two new members to join its team. The two available roles are vice chairperson and social media manager, though prospective applicants are encouraged to get in touch even if their professional skillset lies outside the exact requirements for these roles. The vice chairperson supports the activities of the chairperson.

The role includes sharing responsibilities and fulfilling duties in the chair’s absence. After 18 months on the council, they move into the chairperson position. The social media manager leads the building of content calendars ahead of each event, creating social posts to announce the event, increasing awareness of the council, and driving engagement with marketers.

The council runs events and provides a network with peers and learnings from experts in the field. Their most recent event, Career Hacks, saw Deirdre Wafer of LinkedIn, Deirdre Macklin, Ryanair and Bernie Keogh of A Lust for Life share insights for people starting out in their careers. Application forms are available from the Marketing Society website.

Completed forms should be emailed to irene@marketingsociety.ie by 5pm on January 30.

Shortlisted applicants will be called for an interview by the middle of February.