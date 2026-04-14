Muldowney takes lead role at Verve

Experiential and brand activations agency Verve has promoted Barry Muldowney (above) to the role of group managing director. Ronan Traynor, who launched the agency 35 years ago, is now executive chair. Verve has offices in Dublin, London and Amsterdam. More recently, it opened an office in Singapore to service clients in the Far East.

Verve has grown into Ireland’s largest experiential and brand activation agency, now operating across Europe and Asia. The agency works with a roster of global clients, including Diageo, Coca-Cola, Google, TikTok, LinkedIn, Intel, BMW, Jaguar Land Rover, Deloitte, AbbVie, Smurfit WestRock, and Universal Pictures.

Verve is part of the worldwide Opus experimential group. The agency is a B Corp and holds ISO 20121 and ISO 14001 certifications for responsible event management. Last year, it was named a Great Place to Work, won Campaign’s Experience Awards 2025 for best event team, and was nominated for seven categories in The Drum Festival Awards.