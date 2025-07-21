Müller finds grunts biggest gym turn-off

A consumer study for Müller dairy brands shows that over a quarter – 28 per cent – of gym-goers in Ireland say that the squat face is the most unflattering of all exercises. It is followed closely by the flailing arms and grunting associated with battle ropes and all the jumping and sprawling that goes with burpees. Overall, dramatic grunting is gym-goers top pet peeve.

The survey coincides with the launch of the Müller high-protein range in the UK and Ireland. The results suggest that while Ireland’s gym-goers are committed to their goals, they are not exactly immune to a bit of awkwardness along the way. One in four have been tempted to and a fifth are either currently or have dated someone they met at the gym.

Amorous

For those that are feeling a little amorous, their top three preferred subtle flirt moves are the good old making prolonged, or oops ‘accidentally’ making, eye contact. Some are brave enough to strike up conversation complimenting their crush’s fitness, while others prefer to complain about how tough their workout is in the hope of winning some sympathy.

Müller has launched a series of free wellness events around Dublin to celebrate its new product range, from a mindful Pilates session with Cloud Pilates, to a scenic run club with Sole Mates, and a Hyrox training session with Nadia El Ferdaoussi. The study by iReach Research involved interviews with 1,000 adults last month.