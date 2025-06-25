Murphy for Connelly as deputy MD

Jimmy Murphy has joined US agency network Connelly Partners as deputy managing director at its Dublin office. A respected advertising leader, Murphy has over 25 years of industry experience in adland. He will work alongside managing director Vaunnie McDermott. His early career included roles at Arks and Cawley Nea (now TBWA).

He later held shareholding roles at The Hive and Publicis Dublin. He was most recently chief commercial officer at Deloitte’s Acne Dublin. He is a former board member of CopyClear, the compliance body for alcohol marketing in Ireland. He chaired the Marketing Society and is a past president of the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI).

Independent

Connelly Partners is an independent agency headquartered in Boston. Clients include 123.ie, Bus Éireann/Expressway, Shannon Airport, Gaelic Players Association (GPA), Heineken’s Birra Moretti and Coors, The National Transport Authority (NTA) and ESB. Other recent recruits include co-creative directors Sam Moorhouse and Mikey Fleming.