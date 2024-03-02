Murphy to head commercial at Virgin TV

Virgin Media Television (VMTV) has appointed Sarah Murphy as director of commercial. She joined the broadcaster three years ago as investment lead and last year became head of strategy, trading and insights. She was previously with Dentsu where she worked as group trading director and group broadcast director over a period of eight years. Before that, she worked at Carat for seven years in various broadcast roles.

She has a BA in arts and sociology from UCD. In her new role, she will report directly to Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin, who replaced Paul Farrell as VMTV’s managing director last year.