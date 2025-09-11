Nathan Murphy new editor at Today FM

Bauer Media Audio Ireland (BMAI) has appointed Nathan Murphy to the role of managing editor at Today FM. Murphy began his career as a sports reporter with the radio station in 2006, before moving to Off The Ball where he held the position of deputy editor and head of content, and led the show’s growth on radio, digital audio and video.

Stage

Today FM claims to have a weekly audience of 928,000. The station has just wrapped a summer of music and entertainment campaigns including an Oasis FM promotion and the sponsored Sound Garden at Electric Picnic where presenters took to the stage at Stradbally to perform in front of thousands of concertgoers across the weekend.

Murphy takes up his new role next month.