Murray’s offshoot wins Irish Distillers

Sweartaker, part of PR agency Murray, has successfully pitched to represent Irish Distillers-owned whiskey portfolio. The creative marketing agency, led by former Wilson Hartnell and Thinkhouse executive Aoiffe Madden and Mark Kilbride, will manage PR for Irish Distillers’ portfolio in Ireland, building on the reputation of these iconic whiskey brands.

Sweartaker’s focus will be to drive stronger brand awareness and engagement through the amplification of brand campaigns, the creation of standalone PR activities and by delivering culturally relevant consumer content. Sweartaker, an amalgamation of Murray Brand and Murray Creative, recently launched its offering following new personnel hires.

The agency provides services ranging from PR, social media, research and insights, to print and digital design, copywriting, content and branding. Other Sweartaker clients include Three, Tesco Ireland, Bord Bia, PlayStation, Audi, Kellogg’s, Britvic, NCAD and BIMM.