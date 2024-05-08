Sweartaker adds Musgrave’s PR

Sweartaker, part of the Murray public relations group, has added three new accounts in the shape of Musgrave, PepsiCo and Applegreen Electric. The Musgrave account win follows a pitch process between incumbents Wilson Hartnell (Centra), Fleishman Hillard (SuperValu) and Teneo. Musgrave appointed Sweartaker to represent both SuperValu and Centra across all consumer and brand PR and sponsorship activity, from May 2024.

The agency was set up as a PR and marketing services offshoot of Murray in 2022.

The assignments will include SuperValu Tidy Towns and SuperValu and Centra’s sponsorships of the GAA. Sweartaker is also now handling PepsiCo, which includes the Pepsi, 7Up and Doritos brands. The agency is now the lead PR partner for electric car charging network, Applegreen Electric, across the UK, US and Ireland. These brands join Three, Irish Distillers, PlayStation, Meta, Bord Bia, Audi, Kellanova, Britvic and the IDI.

Sweartaker’s managing director is Aoiffe Madden, formerly with WHPR and Thinkhouse.

Madden is pictured with account director Mark Kilbride