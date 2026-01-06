Musk’s Grok raises major safety fears

Elon Musk’s artificial intelligence chatbox Grok has been widely condemned for generating sexualised images of children that were shared on social media platform, raising concerns about safety of a model used by millions of people. Users have been able to ask Grok for an edit tool to create images of children, which breaches the company’s own user guidelines.

Grok blamed the issue on “lapses in safeguards” and said the images were removed. In a post on X, the chatbox said child sexual abuse material (CSAM) was “illegal and prohibited”. The possible breaches prompted French ministers to report the sexual images generated by Grok to prosecutors. They also referred the incident to Arcom, France’s media regulator.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also raised grave concerns about Grok’s transgressions

The issue arises as Grok was embroiled in controversy last July over repeatedly praising Adolf Hitler and sharing antisemitic rhetoric. The latest incident raises new concerns about how easy it is to override content safeguards in AI models. There has been a big increase in the number of AI-generated child sexual images and non-consensual deepfake nude images.