MyVo voiceover agency launched

A new voiceover agency for the making of TV and radio commercials has been launched. MyVo is a partnership between the Brennan Acting Agency and Sound Entertaining! All the voice actors on MyVo’s books have been selected by veteran actor Morgan C Jones (pictured), who has been a well known voice in Ireland on campaigns for The National Lottery, HomeStore & More, Unilever’s Lyons Tea and countless others since the 1990s.

Jones said that mentorship and management is crucial to our offer. Copywriters, producers and clients are looking for a special voice with a top-class delivery that will help give the creative cut through. “It brings my 35 years plus in the recording booth to our voice actors and ensures that our recording sessions will be speedy, pleasant and most of all effective in securing the vocal delivery that ad agencies and producers are seeking,” he added.

The cast of voice actors on MyVo’s books include Noella Brennan McCann, James Killeen, Ghaliah Conroy, Emma Parsons, Dermot Ward, Jimmy O’Byrne, Will Guppy, Lisa Murphy, Deirdre Molloy, Vincent Murphy, Leia Murphy, Sarah Hope Guppy and Dylan McDonough.

