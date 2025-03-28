National Lottery shortlists agencies

The National Lottery creative review has been narrowed down to a shortlist of two creative agencies, Boys+Girls and Folk VML, and Oliver on the production side. Regarded as one of the country’s most sought-after pieces of creative advertising business, the account was put out to pitch by its owner, La Française des Jeux (FDJ), which operates the State lottery in France.

The National Lottery’s interim marketing director Maebh Gleeson, and Anne Mulcahy (pictured) – who is soon to be appointed to the role on a permanent basis – have both been engaged in the pitch process. Mulcahy has extensive marketing experience, having held senior roles at Diageo, Vodafone, and, more recently, Bank of Ireland.

Marketing.ie has also learned that the Lottery creative pitches have been referred by Mulcahy to research agency Ipsos B&A to conduct assessments on the relevancy and effectiveness of the presentations. Mulcahy has worked with B&A on a host of marketing studies in her previous roles.

Pt78 has acted as pitch doctor. Launched in 2017, Pt78 also works for AIB, Circle K, Energia, Fáilte Ireland, FBD, Laya Healthcare, Musgrave and Sky. Services include media audit, pitch consultancy, marketing effectiveness audit and strategic planning. The company is owned and managed by founding partners Vivien McKechnie, Amy Mitchell and Sarah Probert.

Meanwhile, Folk VML has been appointed by the Irish Music Rights Organisation (IMRO) as its creative agency with its WPP partner, Essence Mediacom, assigned the media buying and planning. A campaign will be rolled out later this year focused on highlighting the role music plays in business and enhancing IMRO’s reputation.