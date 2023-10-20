National Lottery to roll out EuroDreams



The National Lottery have launched EuroDreams, a new draw-based numbers game offering an annuity top prize of €20,000 every month for 30 years. Tickets for the new game will cost €2.50 per line and will go on sale from October 30 ahead of the first draw on November 6. EuroDreams is the first annuity type game of its kind in Ireland. It is a joint venture between Ireland’s National Lottery company and seven other European countries.

Draws will be held every Monday and Thursday. Players will pick six main numbers from 1-40 and one bonus number (called Dream number) from 1-5 to make up their combination. The EuroDreams game comes almost 20 years after the EuroMillions was first launched in Ireland in 2004. Unlike other lottery draw-based games, the annuity top prize which is worth €7.2 million will be paid in monthly tax-free payments of €20,000 over 30 years.

Tickets can be bought before the 7.30pm cut-off each Monday and Thursday. Similar to the EuroMillions game, draws will take place in Paris at around 8pm GMT on draw nights. Nearly 30 cent in every €1 spent on all games goes back to good causes in sport, youth, health, welfare, education, arts, heritage and the Irish language. In total, more than €6 billion was raised for good causes since the lottery was established 36 years ago.

In 2022, €259m was raised for local good causes across Ireland.