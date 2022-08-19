National Lottery tops latest BrandShout poll

The National Lottery has topped the latest BrandShout ad recall survey for August. The poll is conducted by Ipsos for Marketing.ie and is based on interviews with a new national panel of 1,000 adults every fortnight. The Lottery moved up from sixth place in July. Vodafone (fourth in July) was second, followed by Lidl (second in July) in third place and Guinness fourth.

Guinness had headed last month’s BrandShout.

Coke/Diet Coke were in fifth place, while German discounter Aldi drop from second place in July to sixth this month, followed by McDonald’s, Tesco and SuperValu making up the top 10. Bank of Ireland was in 11th place, followed by new entrant Dunnes Stores. AIB, Amazon and new entrant Heineken shared 13th place, followed by six new brand entries.

The six new entrants – Chill Insurance, Eir, KFC, Procter & Gamble’s Pampers, Three and Ulster Bank – were joined by the international sportswear brand Nike, which was 17th in July.