NDC makes Murphy head of M&C

The National Dairy Council (NDC) has appointed Maria Murphy as head of marketing and communications. She has held senior roles at Danone across its dairy, plant-based and infant nutrition divisions. As marketing director with the French company, she led teams and delivered strategies across brands such as Aptamil, Activia, Alpro and Cow & Gate.

In her new role, Murphy will lead the NDC’s marketing and communications strategy, brand positioning, media relations, and internal messaging to enhance the visibility and impact of Ireland’s dairy sector. Her expertise in consumer insights and brand storytelling will play a pivotal role in amplifying the voice of Irish dairy and protecting its reputation.

NDC has also announced that Julia Pessina has been promoted to brand manager. Niamh Gunn has joined as marketing and events executive, following the completion of the international graduate programme with Bord Bia. The NDC remit is to champion the role of quality pasture-based dairy and its nutritional benefits.