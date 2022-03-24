Neary’s Bad Goose to help challenger brands

Former AFA and Doherty Advertising director Frank Neary has launched Bad Goose. The new creative agency will focus on consumer work, while Mindmap, which Neary founded, will priortise its pharma and medical clients. Neary said Bad Goose will aim for challenger brands, an area of the advertising business in which he has considerable experience.

Among the brands he helped develop are Boyle Sports, Apache Pizza, Nicorette, Dell and Virgin Express. “You have to see yourself as the consumer to understand what’s really important,” Neary said. “Some brands fall into the trap of telling the consumer what they feel is important, creating communication that is guided by the brand owner, not the consumer.

“Creating brand value is always a key element of success, as is a great working relationship with agency and client working together to overcome and outperform,” he added. Neary launched Mindmap in 2004. The agency is now headed up by Aisling Barry, whose background is on the client side working in marketing at Sanofi Pasteur MSD and Pfizer.

In more recent years, Barry worked in publishing with the Irish Medical Directory.