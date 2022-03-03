Neeson voices documentary for Tourism Ireland

Tourism Ireland in the US unveiled its marketing plans for 2022 at an event in New York attended by tour operators, travel agents and journalists from the tri-State area. Guests also attended the premiere of a new documentary called Ireland at the AMC Lincoln Square, home to the largest Imax screen in North America. The film is narrated by Liam Neeson (above).

Ireland was produced by MacGillivray Freeman Films and sponsored by Tourism Ireland. The documentary highlights the country’s history, culture, arts and music, as well as its stunning scenery. This year, Tourism Ireland will roll out its biggest ever programme of promotions in the US, to restart overseas tourism to Ireland following a devastating two years.

Live

Tourism Ireland’s Green Button campaign went live in the US in February. The $8.5 million campaign is running in key gateway cities, including New York, Boston, Chicago, Philadelphia, Washington DC, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Dallas. Green Button ads will be seen on air and online, on major TV networks ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox and on top shows.

Ads are also running on like Hulu, WarnerMedia, YouTube TV, Sling TV and Discovery+ streaming services. The TV and digital campaign will reach an estimated 92 million people and is expected to deliver about 600m impressions (opportunities to see) this year. Before Covid-19, in 2019, 1.7m US visitors came to Ireland generating €1.6 billion in revenue.