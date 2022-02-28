Prof Nelson-Field to address DMX Dublin

Media science researcher and expert on human attention to advertising Professor Karen Nelson-Field of Amplified Intelligence is one of the headline speakers for DMX Dublin which Marketing Institute Ireland (MII) will again host as a virtual conference on Thursday, March 24. Nelson-Field is a professor of media innovation with the University of Adelaide.

She was a senior researcher at the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute and pioneered the Gaze AI attention tracker software. She is a regular speaker at major events, such as Cannes and SXSW, and secured research funding from some of the world’s top advertisers. Her first book, Viral Marketing: the Science of Sharing, set the record straight on hunting for viral success.

Her most recent book, The Attention Economy and How Media Works, explains the stark reality of human attention to advertising. Her research has been documented in The New York Times, Bloomberg Business, CNBC, Forbes, Wall Street Journal, Huffington Post and AdAge. She writes a regular column, Attention Revolution, for Mediatel News.

Build brands

The theme of the 10th annual DMX Dublin conference is ‘Build and Shape Brands for Today’s World – A Deep Dive into How We Shape Brands for the World We Live In’. Other speakers confirmed by MII include David Aaker, professor emeritus at the Berkeley-Hass School of Business and Tom Roach, who is vice president of brand planning at Jellyfish.

Among the local speakers lined up are Paul Dervan, chief marketing officer, National Lottery; Emma Williams, director, Edelman; Shane O’Leary, head of media and performance at Accenture Interactive’s Rothco and Ciara Reilly, director, Red C. About 600 delegates are due to sign up for DMX, with Google, iProspect, Mediahuis and Edelman as sponsors.

Tickets can be ordered here

Nelson-Field (centre) is pictured with Chris Upton, Havas Dublin and Geraldine O’Leary, RTÉ