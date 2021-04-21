Nestlé’s Kit Kat roll out recycled posters

Nestlé Ireland has become the first advertiser in the Irish market to use 100 per cent recycled paper for an out of home advertising campaign. The Swiss confectioner and PML Group have combined to improve sustainability and have a break from tradition in out of home ads for the launch of KitKat Zebra, using green printing techniques on entirely recycled paper.

Unlike current processes, the new recycled paper collects used paper which has the ink removed and is pulped prior to reaching the papermaking stage. Maria McKenna, confectionery marketing manager, Nestlé Ireland, said they were proud to become the first advertiser in the Irish market to use 100 per cent recycled paper for an out of home campaign.

McKenna said Nestlé had a role to play in reducing the impact of brand owners on the environment. “That’s why we have made a commitment to reach net zero emissions by 2050,” she added. “To do this requires action across our whole business and using a 100 per cent recyclable product in our OOH ads, without losing the quality of the product.”

Louise Enright, director, Source OOH, said the campaign was an important step forward in OOH’s ability to deliver greener solutions for advertisers and to reduce the industry’s environmental impact. Complementing the six sheet formats, the campaign, planned by Source Out of Home and Mindshare, is also running on Digishelters located across Dublin.

Horizon Prints employed the recycled printing techniques for the first time.