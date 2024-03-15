Netflix and Prime joint lead streamers

A report by the JustWatch streaming guide shows that Netflix and Amazon’s Prime Video accounted for over half of Ireland’s streaming market with the two each having a 27 per cent share in the final quarter of 2023. Disney was next in line with a 21 per cent stake, followed by Paramount on nine per cent, Apple TV six per cent, Sky’s Now four per cent and the various others like Hayu, which bills itself as “the home of reality TV”, on six points.

The report indicated that in terms of market growth, Paramount and Apple TV led with a three per cent increase by the end of last year. On the other hand, Now TV struggled to maintain its share with a two point decrease in 2023. JustWatch is an international streaming guide across 140 markets. Pictured is a scene from Netflix’s The Gentlemen, Guy Ritchie’s black comedy series starring Ray Winston and former footballer Vinnie Jones.