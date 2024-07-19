New judges for Marketer of the Year

Three marketers have joined the judging panel to assess this year’s submissions for Marketer of the Year (MotY). Geoff Codd, residential business and marketing director, Energia; Jess Kelly, retail marketing manager, Tirlán (previously Glanbia) and Colm Sherwin, chief digital and investment manager, Core, are now part of the panel in place of Paul Dervan, Miro; Emma Walls, Glenisk and Steven Roberts of Griffith College.

As always, the judges will be looking for Irish marketers who have achieved outstanding brand success through exceptional strategic direction, innovation, creativity and effective communications. Entrants must have a track record of driving growth and possess strong leadership qualities, having managed, upskilled and inspired teams. The judges will also seek out candidates who helped develop marketing’s reputation as a strategic discipline.

Also judging this year’s awards will be Laura Lynch, group chief marketing officer (CMO), Bank of Ireland; Luke Reaper, managing director, Ipsos B&A; Meabh Clohosey, director of brand, marketing and loyalty at Aer Lingus; Orlaith Blaney, director of corporate affairs, Irish Water; Kevin Kent, head of marketing, Laya healthcare insurer and Ruth O’Shea, director and head of marketing and communications at Grant Thornton.

Two previous winners of the award, Suzanne Weldon, chief marketing and communications officer, BWG Foods (for Special Olympics) and Kevin Donnelly, managing director, Britvic Ireland, complete the distinguished panel of judges. Barry Dooley, chief executive, Association of Advertisers in Ireland (AAI), is the chair. Marketer the Year™ was launched by Marketing.ie back in 1993. The award is sponsored by branding agency Dynamo.

The call for entries and other details on this year’s competition will be announced soon.

Above is last year’s winner, Caroline Donnellan, director of brand and marketing, Sky Ireland