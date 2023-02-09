New speakers for One-Zero event

Three new speakers from the world of sport have been confirmed for the upcoming One-Zero conference at the Aviva Stadium – namely Thomas Ryan, VP of basketball strategy and analytics at the NBA, Will Symon, head of partnership development at Tottenham Hotspur Football Club and Keily Blair (pictured), chief strategy and operations officer at Only Fans.
Ryan’s role at the NBA is to manage tech and innovation. Symon has over a decade of experience in Premier League and global motorsport, having previously held senior commercial roles at Formula 1 and Formula E, before taking responsibility at the North London-based Spurs for delivering commercial growth across various partnerships.
Blair’s role at internet content subscription service Only Fans is to formulate, drive and communicate the company’s initiatives and future goals to users, commercial partners, and other key stakeholders. At One-Zero, Blair will explain how Only Fans provides a safe and innovative platform for athletes and sports training.
Prioritise
Also confirmed in the speaker line-up is former professional footballer Marvin Sordell, who retired from the game aged 28 to prioritise his mental health, before co-founding film production company Oneighty Productions and influencer marketing agency Swoop. Sam Jefferies, commercial director of Norwich City FC, will also address the conference.
Other guest speakers from international rights holders, sponsors, brands and agencies are due to be announced soon, One-Zero chairman and co-founder Ross O’Dwyer said. Tickets for the conference taking place in the Aviva Stadium on March 29 and 30 are available from www.one-zero.com, with an early bird offer of €249 (ex vat) until February 28.