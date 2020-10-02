News Ireland’s Monaghan to chair IAB

David Monaghan, head of commercial at News Ireland, has been elected chairperson of the Internet Advertising Bureau (IAB) board, replacing Google’s Shane Nolan. Monaghan has been a director of IAB Ireland since 2018. His strategic and commercial experience across UK and Irish publishers is seen as an asset in helping members deal with Covid-19 challenges.

On his appointment, Monaghan said IAB Ireland’s remit of proving, promoting and protecting digital advertising has never been more important in maintaining a sustainable Irish industry. “I’m looking forward to working to ensure that IAB Ireland’s outputs deliver our remit with the collaboration and input of our membership,” he added.

IAB Ireland CEO Suzanne McElligott welcomed Monaghan’s election and thanked Shane Nolan for his input over the last three years. IAB events coming up include a partnership with Enterprise Ireland to host a digital lead generation masterclass for SMEs, a digital reboot webinar series, digital coffee breaks and IAB Connect Zoom conference in November.

All the forthcoming IAB events are free of charge.