News UK’s Wireless Ireland now Onic

The Rupert Murdoch-owned News UK & Ireland has rebranded its Wireless Ireland radio and digital group as Onic. The group includes Dublin’s FM104 and Q102, Cork’s 96FM and C103, Live 95 in Limerick, LMFM and U105 in Belfast. The company’s sales house, Urbanmedia, is now part of Onic and will continue to handle sales for Galway Bay FM and WLR.

The name change coincides with the launch of 10 new services on the DAB+ trial across the broader Leinster area, new digital streams, an expansion of TalkSport Ireland and revamped websites. News UK & Ireland has invested in visualised studios new POD and VOD services under the Onic Originals banner.

Merging

The group is rolling out an Onic app and player, merging all live audio, podcast and visualised content in one place. TalkSport Ireland has exclusive English Premier League football rights on Saturdays for the next four seasons. It plans the launch of a number of digital products, including MNÁsplaining, a female sports show hosted by Kayleigh Trappe.

Beyond The 45 and 65 stars GAA’s Owen Mulligan, Lee Keegan and John ‘Bubbles’ O’Dwyer.

Pictured from left: Brian McCarthy, group commercial and operations director, Onic; Zeinab, The Strawberry Alarm Clock on FM104; Kathryn Thomas, morning host on Q102; Lorraine Murphy, morning host on Cork’s 96fm and Seán Barry, managing director, Onic