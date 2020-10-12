Newstalk named station of the year

Communicorp Media’s Newstalk bagged a host of gongs at this year’s IMRO Awards, including Ireland’s top national station. The talk station also claimed a number of top presenter awards, including best speech broadcaster, top national sports broadcaster and top news broadcaster going to Ciara Kelly (above), Joe Molloy and Susan Keogh.

Waterford-based WLR was voted the top local station, while the top music station was Cork’s Red FM. Trevor Welch of Cork’s 96Fm was named top local sports broadcaster while Today FM’s Dermot Whelan was chosen as the top music and entertainment presenter. Kacey O’Riordan of 98FM was voted the best news reporter of the year.

The radio moment of the year went to Spin108 for its exclusive interview with Matt Damon.

The show’s livestream started on a poignant note with memories of radio presenters who died in the last year. A video played with faces from local radio and those who worked behind the scenes, along with the well-known greats who were IMRO Radio Awards’ Hall of Fame recipients of the past – Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane and Larry Gogan.