Newstalk’s Byrne shares ‘firsts’

Bauer Media’s Newstalk has launched a new podcast entitled ‘Never Have I Ever’ featuring presenter Claire Byrne. In a media career where she has spent asking questions – covering elections, scandals, crises, culture, and wars – but, like many presenters – there are still things she’s never done. In ‘Never Have I Ever’, Byrne turns that question on herself.

Raw

Every Wednesday – across 10 episodes – Byrne chooses one experience from her own private ‘never done’ list. From the things she always wanted to try, to the experiences she quietly avoided, or never quite found the right time for. She talks with someone who has already been through it, for a relaxed, honest, and raw chat. The series is sponsored by O’Brien’s Wine.

Shape

The podcasts explore the big and small moments that shape who we are: life skills, personal milestones, cultural experiences, firsts, and long-held assumptions. Tapping into curiosity, aspirations and possibilities that drive us, all episodes will ask the same question: what happens when we challenge the stories we tell ourselves about what we can and can’t do?

Newstalk says ‘Never Have I Ever’ is Claire Byrne as never heard before: more vulnerable, closer to the quiet questions we all carry, bringing you along the journey into the unknown, through a set of open conversations. This podcast invites you to think about your own unfinished list – something you have dreamed about, postponed or secretly still want to try.

Author

Poor’ and ‘Hungry’, who shares her insights on writing, storytelling, and the journey to becoming a published author. The podcasts are available on the GoLoud app, To kick off the series, Byrne takes on something she’s never done before: write a book. Joining her is Katriona O’Sullivan, bestselling author of ‘and ‘, who shares her insights on writing, storytelling, and the journey to becoming a published author. The podcasts are available on the GoLoud app, GoLoud website and other platforms.

Photo: Evan Doherty