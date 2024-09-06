Newstalk’s Off the Ball scores with Outsurance

Newstalk and its Off The Ball sports show have signed an 18-month sponsorship deal with Outsurance, the South African insurer, for an undisclosed sum. The deal sees the company sponsor all sports news bulletins broadcast on Newstalk. Outsurance, whose Irish operation is based in Cherrywood in south Dublin, is one of the latest new providers of insurance in the Irish market, offering policy holders home and car cover.
The deal comes into play as Outsurance launch their ‘Insurance Therapy’ campaign in Ireland. The campaign focuses on Out Bonus, a new concept in Ireland’s insurance industry where customers are entitled to a return of 10 per cent of their insurance premiums (less taxes and levies) when they are policy claim-free for three years. Pictured are Off The Ball’s John Duggan and Ger Gilroy and Ian Kennedy and Colin McGough, Outsurance.