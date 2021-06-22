Newstalk’s Off the Ball to broadcast Lions Tour

Newstalk will broadcast live the British & Irish Lions test series for the first time from South Africa this summer following OTB Sports securing FM radio rights to broadcast the matches, starting with the pre-tour clash of the Lions clash with Japan at Murrayfield this weekend. Vodafone will sponsor the tour’s previews, post-match analysis and discussion.
Off The Ball will have an analysis panel of former Lions players, including Brian O’Driscoll (above), Keith Wood and Ronan O’Gara, with Neil Treacy commentating. Irish greats Devin Toner and Niamh Briggs will be among the co-commentators for the warm up games, with O’Driscoll and Alan Quinlan on co-commentary for the three test matches.
Coverage of the tour will be broadcast live on Newstalk and streamed on OTB social channels.
British & Irish Lions 2021 Fixtures
Saturday, June 26: British & Irish Lions v Japan (3pm, BT Murrayfield, Edinburgh)
Saturday, July 3: Lions v British & Irish Lions (5pm, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)
Wednesday, July 7: Sharks v British & Irish Lions (7pm, Emirates Airline Park, Johannesburg)
Saturday, July 10: Bulls v British & Irish Lions (5pm, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria)
Wednesday July 14: South Africa A v British & Irish Lions (7pm, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)
Saturday July 17: Stormers v British & Irish Lions (5pm, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)
Saturday July 24: First Test – Springboks v British & Irish Lions (5pm, Cape Town Stadium, Cape Town)
Saturday July 31: Second Test – Springboks v British & Irish Lions (5pm, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg)
Saturday August 7: Third Test – Springboks v British & Irish Lions (5pm, FNB Stadium, Johannesburg)
All kick-offs UK & Ireland time.