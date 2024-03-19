Nilan now VMTV’s programme boss

Anthony Nilan has been appointed by Virgin Media Television (VMTV) as its director of programming in place of Bill Malone who left the broadcaster in December 2022 to pursue other business interests. Nilan has held several roles at VMTV since joining almost a decade ago. He worked in commissioning and, more recently, as head of content strategy. His appointment follows an internal succession plan announced when Malone left VMTV.

He will report directly to VMTV managing director Áine Ní Chaoindealbháin.

He is now responsible for delivering on VMTV’s public service remit, overseeing the networks non-news and sport output including commissions, acquisitions, and scheduling for five linear channels and VOD. Before joining the Liberty Global telco’s subsidiary of Virgin Media Ireland, he worked for nine years with Larry Bass at Screentime ShinAwil on reality shows such as The Apprentice, The Voice, and Dragons’ Den.

In 2021, he graduated from TU Dublin with a masters in business administration (MBA).

He studied media communications and TV broadcasting at the University of Wolverhampton.