Nils Leonard interviewed by Conor Byrne

An interview with British advertising creative Nils Leonard features in the latest episode of the ‘That’s What I Call Marketing’ podcast. Leonard was in Dublin recently for a talk jointly hosted by the Marketing Society and the Institute of Advertising Practitioners in Ireland (IAPI). At the event, Leonard told delegates that creative leadership in advertising was “in peril” because tech firms were paying a fortune to poach talent.

In the podcast, the former Grey London creative boss and founder of Uncommon Creative Studio talks to Conor Byrne about having a picture of David Bowie in his toilet at his house in London and being recognised as one of the Sunday Times 500 most influential people in Britain. He talks about time at Grey, his conversations with David Droga, his views on curiosity, Uncommon and why it matters so much to him that the work matters.

Leonard was Grey London’s CCO when the business was at its most profitable and won the most awards in the agency’s 52-year history. Grey won two grand prix awards at Cannes Lions in 2015 – a feat unmatched by any other agency worldwide. He led the global launch of the ethical capsule coffee brand Halo. Halo was noted by GQ Magazine as “the coffee keeping Nespresso ambassador George Clooney awake at night”.

The Leonard podcast is at www.thatswhaticallmarketing.com/listen