Nine in 10 adults tune into radio

The latest JNLR survey conducted by Ipsos, covering the full calendar year of 2022, shows that radio listenership had 91 per cent of Irish adults and 87 per cent of 15-34 year olds listening to radio every week, Radiocentre Ireland reports. The daily audience grew by 25,000 with 3.2 million adults listening to radio weekdays, which is 78 per cent of all adults.

The survey showed 68 per cent of 15-34 year olds listen to radio weekdays, while 2.1m adults tune into a local or regional station on weekdays. As regards listening via devices, 5.4 per cent of adults use a smart speaker and 3.3 per cent use a mobile device. For 15-34s, the figure rises to 8.6 per cent of all listening for a smart speaker and 6.9 per cent on a mobile.

The average adult is listening to radio for over 4.3 hours each day.

Ciaran Cunningham (pictured), CEO, Radiocentre Ireland, said the figures are a reminder that Irish radio is a central part of people’s lives. Radiocentre Ireland is managed by a board comprising three representatives of RTE and three representatives from Independent Broadcasters of Ireland (IBI), the body which represents 34 independent stations nationwide.

In a statement issued by Wireless Ireland, which is part of Rupert Murdoch’s News UK & Ireland, the radio group pointed to a weekly audience of 759,000, with an increased national market share share of 0.7 per cent to 11.9 per cent year on year. The group’s 96Fm in Cork and Limerick’s Live 95 had shares of 20.9 per cent and 27 per cent respectively.

FM104 and Q102 recorded a combined share of 11 per cent of the Dublin market.