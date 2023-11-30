NLB rolls out ads in lifts and lobbies

A new digital out of home (DOOH) network has launched in the Irish market focusing on elevators, lift lobbies and other areas of high consumer footfall. No Limit Branding (NLB) has begun rolling out locations across the country in shopping centres, car parks, hospitals and hotels, with further site categories planned. The company will be selling inventory from cycle 25 (4th–17th December), available for the critical Christmas season.

NLB inventory is available from both PML Group and Talon with whom they have commercial terms in place. The company, founded by Jason Keely of Print & Display (P+D) solutions business VS Direct, was inspired by industry trends in retail marketing and programmatic advertising in out of home (OOH) advertising. NLB has been testing the technology in the Ilac and Swords Pavilions shopping centres for almost two years.

Extend

The NLB network comprises elevator projectors and LED lift lobby screens with plans to extend to an all-Ireland network with at least 100 locations by the end of 2024. The business will also launch into the UK and European markets across the next two years. The devices detect and report viewer age, gender profile, emotional state, as well as measuring the number of ad views, allowing advertisers feedback from their campaigns.

Dave Burke, previously with Dentsu and Ogilvy, is NLB’s business director. Jason Campbell, ex-Mediahuis and Virgin, is set to join as commercial director before Christmas. Both Burke and Campbell are shareholders in the business. The business is chaired by Justin Cullen, who pioneered digital services at Core and founder of Junk Kouture.