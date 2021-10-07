Nóirín Hegarty named new Times editor

Nóirín Hegarty has been appointed Ireland editor of The Times and The Sunday Times and will join the paper next month. Reporting to London-based Emma Tucker, editor of The Sunday Times, and John Witherow, editor of The Times, she will be responsible for editing both titles in Ireland and leading the newsroom’s move to digital-first publishing.

Hegarty replaces Frank Fitzgibbon, who left the Rupert Murdoch-owned News UK & Ireland group in late 2020 after 15 years in the job. She was most recently vice-president digital content at Lonely Planet. She was also previously editor of the Sunday Tribune, editor of independent.ie and deputy editor of the Evening Herald, since rebranded as The Herald.

She is a regular panelist on current affairs shows on national radio.