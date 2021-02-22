Nokia supports feelgood poems and writings

Poets, authors and writers from around the world have come together to create a series of messages to help spread love and optimism in these difficult times. Poets from Europe, a children’s author from India, an outdoor positive enthusiast from Russia and a happiness coach from South America joined forces to curate 15 original, and iconic, positive stories.

The stories revolve around love, friendship, community, work, hope and family. They were commissioned for Nokia phones and are meant to be shared with loved ones as short moving stories – short, text-able messages of hope and inspiration. Here is a a short moving story (SMS) from the series on community and friendship from George the Poet in Europe:

My community is my thinking space, my breathing space,

I could never fully leave this place. To

All of the children – especially you.

We’re connected by spirit; my lyrics won’t ever leave you. Just the thought of missing out on everyone’s lives makes me

Cherish every sunset, and every sunrise

It comes after a year in which people worldwide have learnt to slow down and find new ways to stay in touch. The stories are all available to read, download or share for free at Nokia.com/phones. George the Poet, who kicked off the coverage of Harry and Meghan’s wedding with a love poem in 2018, is leading the artists and has been curating the messages.

The panel members comprise:

Multi-award winning George the Poet – author, rapper, spoken word performer

James McInerney (UK) whose poems appeared on the London Underground in 2018

India’s best and most-read author, Ruskin Bond, winner of Tata Literature Live! Lifetime Achievement Award in 2020 always tries to strike a positive note when writing for children

George Kagwe (Kenya) is a content creator and comedian from Nairobi

Alina Balashova (Russia) – Snowboarder and outdoor enthusiast who believes in no bad days, and keeping active to stay positive

Juan Pablo Gaviria (Bogotá, Colombia) an author, influencer, conferencist and coach who defines himself as a Happiness Manager

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tlsyNHeDFRo&feature=youtu.be

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6SI4nHRzSCc&feature=youtu.be