Nolan moves up ranks at Genesis

Researcher Mark Nolan has been promoted to deputy managing partner at Genesis. He joined the marketing consultancy group in 2019 as a consulting director from Core. On his joining Core after seven years at Amárach Research, he launched Ignite which later became Core Research. He is also a former chairperson of the Marketing Society.

Nolan will assist managing partner Gary Joyce with growth and development.

Genesis provides advice on creating value through customer, market and organisation strategy. It was established in 1995 by former Dimension directors Roddy Rowan and Gary Joyce. Clients include AIB, An Post, Bus Eireann, Bord Gáis Energy, Dalalex, Ervia, IAPI, Keelings, Norwegian, SuperValu, Tourism Ireland, St Vincent’s Healthcare Group and VHI.

Nolan’s appointment coincides with the hiring of Tim Farmer as managing director of Genesis’s sister agency W5, specialists in customer experience (CX). Farmer replaces Clare Kavanagh, who moved to Behaviour & Attitudes after six years in charge of W5. Farmer worked with Ipsos, Nielsen and, more recently, was EMEA product leader at Qualtrics.

Genesis founder Gary Joyce pictured with Mark Nolan