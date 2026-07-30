Ken Nolan to head up WPP Media

Ken Nolan has been appointed as the interim chief executive of WPP Media in Ireland following an announcement that Bill Kinlay was stepping down from the role after 27 years at the helm. Nolan will assume the position from the start of September, with Kinlay leaving the group at the same time due to health issues.

In a statement, Kinlay said: “WPP Media, under various names, has been a huge part of my life for the past 39 years and the company holds a very special place in my heart. I will forever be grateful for the deeply rewarding career that this company has given me. I can honestly say, I have enjoyed every minute of it.

“I have been diagnosed with motor neurone disease. It’s very challenging news to digest but I’ve known for some time now and my family and I have fully come to terms with it. The focus now is on enjoying whatever time I have left, however long or short it may be, and that’s what I intend to do,” he added.

Tribute

“I read some words recently which I think sum up my position and how I want to live out the rest of my time. They are: ‘yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery and today is a gift’. All I can do is live every day to the best of my ability and take it as it comes.” In a statement, Michael Karg, EMEA CEO, WPP Media, paid tribute to his colleague.

He said: “Few people have left as significant a mark on our organisation as Bill Kinlay. From helping launch the Mindshare brand globally in 1997, to successfully setting up Mindshare in Ireland in 1999 he has been relentless in establishing a culture of ambition, innovation and client excellence. He has guided WPP Media with exceptional leadership and integrity.

Legacy

“His influence extends far beyond business results; he has inspired generations of talent, built enduring client partnerships and fostered a culture that people are proud to be part of. Bill is held in the highest regard across the WPP family, and while his contribution cannot be measured in years alone, his legacy will continue to shape our business long into the future.”

Nolan is currently the group’s chief operating officer of agency brands. He has been with WPP for almost 18 years. Nolan joined the business in 2008. He was made deputy MD in Mindshare in 2014. In 2025, he assumed the role of COO across WPP Media, leading the group’s agency brands – Mindshare, EssenceMediacom, Wavemaker and Invention.

Pictured are WPP Media executives Bill Kinlay and Ken Nolan