Norton saddles up for Revolut ads

Revolut, the European-licensed bank with more than 75 million customers worldwide and 3.4 million sign ups – or 80 per cent of adults in Ireland – has hired Graham Norton to front its first major marketing campaign in the country. The ‘Welcome To My Bank’ challenges the ‘stuffy’ status quo of high-street banks operating in the market.

Norton ditches his chat show studio set for a saddle, delivering a dry, witty takedown of the vague, poetic promises often found in traditional bank advertising. By asking the simple question “What is a bank?”, Norton invites Irish consumers to look past the jargon and embrace what it claims is a faster and more integrated financial future.

Lifestyle

Developed by multinational creative agency Anomaly, the campaign anchors on the brand line ‘Banking & Beyond’. It positions Revolut as not just a place to bank, but as a lifestyle offer where spending, saving, investing, travel and more converge. The campaign runs across TV, digital, social, and online video.

Revolut was recognised at the Bonkers.ie awards show as Ireland’s best consumer business in 2024, and named Ireland’s best current account in 2024 and 2025. The brand routinely places in the top 20 as part of the Ireland Reputation Index, ranking 13th in this year’s study. Revolut Bank UAB is a licensed European bank established in Lithuania.