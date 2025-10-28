Nova DJs promote Dickie Dip event

Radio Nova’s Morning Glory hosts PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe will again brave the waves in Skerries and get nippy as they prepare to take on the Dickie Dip for men’s cancer care at the Mater Hospital. The Dickie Dip is now in its sixth year. Gallagher said: “Last year Jim and I thought we’d freeze to death – turns out we just froze a few important parts!

“But honestly, if a few minutes in the Irish Sea can help raise awareness and funds for men’s cancer care, then we’ll happily strip off and dive back in,”Gallagher added. “It’s cold, it’s mad, it’s a laugh – and it could save lives. There aren’t many occasions where you can say standing starkers on a beach with a bow tie is doing good for mankind.”

Care

McCabe said: “The Dickie Dip is about more than just the craic (though Lord knows, there’s an awful lot of craic on show!) it’s about looking out for each other and making sure men get the care they need. We’ll be there, goosebumps and all, and we want as many lads as possible to join us.” Last year’s event raised €186,000 for the Mater Hospital Foundation.

Since the swim first got going in 2019, a total of €600,000 has been raised.

Dickie Dip 2025 gets underway on the beach at Skerries at 9.30am on Saturday, November 8.

Sign up now or make a donation at www.materfoundation.ie/dickiedip