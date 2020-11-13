Nova gets Choosy as Friday Night 80s sponsor

Radio Nova has announced Choosy as the new sponsor of Friday Night 80s. The Irish comparison site, owned by Independent News and Media (INM), helps people compare and switch their home energy supplier. The show is presented by Dee Woods and brings three hours of 80s music every Friday night from 7pm to 10pm on the rock music station.
“Let’s face it, the 1980s gave us a lot of dodgy things: hair, fashion, Kim Kardashian… but every Friday night, we dig out the musical gems that rocked the decade,” Woods said. From those lighters-in-the-air power ballads, to the anthems you can sing into your hairbrush, get ready to be reminded of the best tunes, born in 80s, that still sound amazing.”
The partnership will include programme sponsorship, commercial inventory and on-air native content as well as digital and social activity across Radio Nova’s Nova.ie website, social channels and smartphone app and was negotiated by Keith Dixon, agency sales manager for Radio Nova and Nicola Murphy at IRS+.
Friday Night 80s plays everything from UB40, U2 and Queen to Prince, ABC and ZZ Top. Nova broadcasts to Dublin city, county and commuter belt, including Kildare, Meath and Wicklow on 100.3FM and nationally on the Irish Radio Player, the Nova app and smart speakers.