Now again sponsors Virgin’s Love Island

Sky’s Now streaming service is to sponsor the latest series Virgin Media Television’s reality show, Love Island, for the second year running. The show returns exclusively to Virgin Media Two this bank holiday weekend, on Monday June 6 at 9pm, as Irish presenter Laura Whitmore introduces viewers to another batch of singletons searching for a summer of love.
The deal sees Now sponsor the full series on Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media Player, as well as elements of social media sponsorship across VMTV social platforms. Before Now signed up, the show’s previous sponsor was Tesco Mobile. The show has a strong profile for hard-to-reach young audiences which makes it a coveted sponsorship property.