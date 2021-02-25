Now TV Dublin Bikes adds electric power

Dublin City Council, JCDecaux and the National Transport Authority (NTA) have announced that Sky’s Now TV Dublin Bikes scheme will be upgraded with half of the fleet of 1,600 moving to hybrid electric bikes from the end of March when the first batch of the e-bikes will roll out. The hybrid electric option means people can commute with less pedal power required.
The e-bikes can also be operated as a regular pedal bike. The electric option will be available to annual subscribers for an extra €60 a year. The e-bikes option will open on the app and website from March 8 to allow delivery of personal batteries before March 30.
New subscribers signing up to the scheme have the choice of either an annual subscription or an annual sub plus the e-bikes. Existing subscribers can add the e-bikes option to their current subscription. The battery provides electrical support for to 8km per charge.
The introduction of e-dublinbikes to the scheme follows the launch of a new app-based system earlier this year which allows members to take bikes out at stations using their mobile phones and also have easier access to their account information and bike availability details.
Pictured are Sarah Jennings, Sky Ireland and Michael Forry, Now TV